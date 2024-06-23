WFP’s Matthew Hollingworth on Gaza: ‘Famine means failure’

The World Food Programme’s Palestine director on urgent aid in Gaza, where trapped civilians struggle amid a collapsed infrastructure.

The human cost of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza is becoming increasingly evident.

For those on the ground, the reality is stark and harrowing.

With ongoing bombardments and almost destroyed infrastructure, how are people coping as the food, water and other basic essentials they need, become increasingly scarce?

And is there any way the humanitarian crisis in Gaza can be alleviated?

Matthew Hollingworth, the country director for the World Food Programme in Palestine, talks to Al Jazeera.