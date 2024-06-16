Tajik FM: Melting glaciers, human rights, and geopolitical strife

Tajikistan’s foreign minister discusses climate change, human rights reports, and geopolitical developments.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin addresses critical issues facing his country. As global warming accelerates, melting glaciers threaten regional stability, leading to potential desertification and agricultural crises. The government’s Dushanbe Water Process aims to combat these challenges, highlighted at a recent high-level conference. Despite these efforts, Tajikistan faces accusations of human rights violations. Additionally, the nation navigates complex geopolitical dynamics, balancing influences from global and regional powers. Join us as we delve into these pressing matters and explore Tajikistan’s future prospects.