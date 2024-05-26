Slovenian FM: Recognising Palestine is a ‘moral duty’

Tanja Fajon discusses her country’s Palestine recognition process.

In a bold move on the global stage, Slovenia has joined a coalition of European Union countries in a significant diplomatic initiative: the recognition of a Palestinian state.

This step not only raises pivotal questions about the influence of smaller nations in global diplomacy but also underscores their potential to reshape entrenched geopolitical narratives.

We will examine what effect this will have as the Slovenian foreign minister, Tanja Fajon, talks to Al Jazeera.