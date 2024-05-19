Malaysian PM: Can’t deny US complicity in Gaza genocide

Anwar Ibrahim urges the US to halt arms supply to Israel, cites Gaza genocide concerns in exclusive interview with Al Jazeera.

As Israel’s war on Gaza continues to escalate, the world witnesses a rising death toll and worsening devastation. Malaysia critiques international reactions, questioning the role of the United States and other global powers in fostering peace or fuelling conflict. In an exclusive interview, Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim discusses the pressing issues, advocating for a focus on humanity and a global condemnation of what is increasingly seen as genocide.

Join us in exploring Malaysia’s perspective as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim talks to Al Jazeera.