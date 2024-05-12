Indonesia’s Prabowo: Victory, controversies and hopes

An exclusive interview with the Indonesian president-elect as he prepares to take the reins of power.

Join our exclusive one-on-one conversation with the Indonesian president-elect, Prabowo Subianto, in his ranch near Jakarta. After a controversial presidential campaign and a contested victory, Prabowo discusses his political journey and vision for Indonesia, a nation of vast diversity and potential. Dive into his career’s complexities and aspirations for Southeast Asia’s largest economy as he prepares to lead its future.