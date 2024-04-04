Pedro Sanchez: Championing Gaza ceasefire and Palestine statehood

Spain’s prime minister says Netanyahu’s strategy leads to international isolation as Gaza death toll rises.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ends his latest Middle East tour in Qatar.

The Gulf state has hosted several talks on ending Israel’s war on Gaza, and Sanchez’s calls for a ceasefire have resonated worldwide as the death toll now stands at about 33,000.

Spain’s foreign policy extends beyond the Middle East. It balances relations with major powers like the United States and Russia while navigating the broader implications of the war in Ukraine.

How will Spain manage this era of global challenges and a rapidly changing international landscape?

The Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, talks to Al Jazeera.