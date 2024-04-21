‘Israelism’: How deep do indoctrination and Israeli army glorification go?

Zimmerman and Axelman discuss their film, Israelism, challenging the merging of Jewish identity and Israeli nationalism.

The documentary Israelism examines the rift among Jews regarding Palestine, highlighting young people’s increasing criticism of Israel and Zionism.

This divide is driven by firsthand accounts of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

As the film faces opposition from groups trying to cancel its screenings, its main protagonist, Simone Zimmerman, and its co-director and producer, Erin Axelman, talk to Al Jazeera.