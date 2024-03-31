Wael Dahdouh: Gaza’s voice amid loss and courage

Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief bears scars of war, echoes resilience globally.

Journalists, especially in war zones, face immense challenges in reporting conflict realities.

In the context of Israel’s war on Gaza, their role has been pivotal in exposing the devastation and suffering.

Among these journalists, Wael Dahdouh, Al Jazeera Arabic Gaza bureau chief, stands out for his dedication to covering his homeland’s conflicts over 25 years.

Despite personal losses, including family deaths in air strikes and his own injuries, Dahdouh’s commitment remains unwavering.

His story, highlighted during an interview in Doha, where he receives medical treatment, exemplifies journalistic courage and resilience.

Wael Dahdouh talks to Al Jazeera.