David Miliband on global crises: Gaza, DRC, Sudan, Ukraine

The International Rescue Committee president discusses the urgent international responses required for ongoing emergencies.

In this episode, we explore the essential role of non-governmental organisations in confronting global emergencies.

The International Rescue Committee, initiated by Albert Einstein, is known for its impactful work.

The organisation delivers aid and hope to at-risk populations in conflict zones, notably Gaza, marked as the most hazardous area for civilians and aid workers.

Amid turmoil in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ukraine, David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee, talks to Al Jazeera.