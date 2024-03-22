Tor Wennesland: Gaza talks in Doha key for Palestinians and Israelis

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts.

Since Israel’s inception in 1948, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has centred on the occupied Palestinian territory, human rights violations and Palestinian self-determination, leading to cycles of violence and failed peace efforts.

The Oslo Accords in 1993 led to the appointment of a United Nations special coordinator to oversee regional peace initiatives.

Amid Israel’s continuing war on Gaza, with severe humanitarian crises and escalating violence, the coordinator faces the challenging task of navigating this complex and volatile landscape.

Find out more as the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, talks to Al Jazeera.