Indonesian FM on occupied Palestine and Indonesia democracy path

Retno Marsudi discusses ICJ case on Israel’s occupation of Palestine and addresses Indonesia’s democracy concerns.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discusses her country’s stance at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel’s occupation of Palestine amid the Gaza conflict.

Highlighting Indonesia’s advocacy for Palestinian rights and the adherence to international law, Marsudi also confronts concerns over declining democracy under President Joko Widodo.

As Indonesia faces a presidential transition to Prabowo Subianto, she reflects on whether she would like to continue in office, emphasising the nation’s role on the global stage.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi talks to Al Jazeera.