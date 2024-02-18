Sebastiao Salgado: From stark realities to vivid conservation

A look inside the acclaimed photographer’s black and white journey from human resilience to natural conservation.

Sebastiao Salgado’s photography, initially rooted in news, evolved into a profound documentary-style work that captures human and environmental narratives.

His work spans from the raw realities of Brazil’s Mina Pelada goldmines, African famines, and the Rwandan genocide to the beauty and urgency of conservation and the lives of indigenous communities.

Salgado’s lens reveals the depth of human resilience, fragility, and the natural world, transforming his images into more than documentation but a testament to the human soul and Earth’s imperative beauty.

We explore his journey as photographer Sebastiao Salgado talks to Al Jazeera.