Russian foreign minister discusses Syria’s crisis, Ukraine conflict and Moscow’s role in global diplomacy at Doha Forum.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joins Al Jazeera at the 2024 Doha Forum to address pressing global issues. In a wide-ranging interview, Lavrov discusses the rapidly evolving crisis in Syria, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Russia’s broader diplomatic strategy amid shifting global alliances.

Lavrov reflects on Moscow’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the implications of opposition gains in the Middle Eastern country, and Russia’s long-term presence in the region. He also offers insights into Russia’s stance on Palestine, NATO’s expansion, and the future of global diplomacy under the shadow of escalating tensions with the West. A must-watch conversation on pivotal world events.