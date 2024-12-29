Senegal’s foreign minister on sovereignty, alliances, and change

Yassine Fall discusses Senegal’s vision for economic independence and diplomacy.

Senegal, long considered one of Africa’s most stable nations, is entering a transformative era under President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. His ambitious 25-year development plan prioritises economic sovereignty, sustainable resource management, and local expertise. At the forefront is Yassine Fall, Senegal’s foreign minister, an experienced economist and diplomat with a distinguished UN background. Fall faces the critical task of redefining Senegal’s global alliances, including the closure of French military bases, while maintaining key relationships. In this interview, she discusses the challenges and opportunities of implementing the president’s vision, from reshaping diplomacy to fostering national self-determination.