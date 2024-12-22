Moldova’s deputy PM on Russia’s influence and the EU membership push

Dumitru Alaiba discusses Moldova’s divide over EU membership and the challenges of Russian influence in the region.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, Moldova faces a pivotal choice: deepen ties with Europe or maintain historic connections to Russia. A recent referendum on European Union membership exposed sharp divisions, with a pro-Western mandate passing narrowly.

One of Europe’s poorest nations, Moldova grapples with Russian troops in Transnistria and internal pressures. President Maia Sandu champions EU integration, but opposition remains strong. Can this small, landlocked nation sustain its pro-European course amid external and internal challenges?