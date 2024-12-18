Turkish FM on post-Assad Syria: Strategy vs reality

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discusses Ankara’s role, influence and challenges in a fractured, post-Assad Syria.

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, discusses Ankara’s evolving role in post-Assad Syria. With Bashar al-Assad overthrown and Syria fractured, Turkiye now wields significant influence in shaping the region’s future.

In this interview, Fidan addresses Turkiye’s plans, the realities on the ground, and the challenges of reconciling its strategic goals with the needs of a divided nation. Can Ankara’s strategy align with the complex post-conflict landscape?