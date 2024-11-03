Sipho Mabuse: Art and resistance

Decades after the fall of apartheid, the echoes of South Africa’s cultural resistance still ring out, inspiring new generations. During the struggle, artists like Sipho Mabuse used their craft as both a weapon and a lifeline, giving voice to a vision of freedom and dignity.

In this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, we delve into the power of the arts in resistance, asking what role they played in South Africa’s journey to freedom and drawing comparisons to today’s struggle for Palestinian self-determination.