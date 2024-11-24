Valencia floods: accountability sought

Paiporta, one of the hardest-hit towns in Spain’s Valencia floods, is grappling with devastation, more than 200 deaths, and rising public anger. Accusations of political negligence have led to protests and demands for accountability from regional leader Carlos Mazon, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and even the monarchy.

In this episode, Paiporta’s mayor, Maribel Albalat Asensi, talks to Al Jazeera about the government’s handling of the crisis, the community’s fight for justice, and the lessons to be learned.