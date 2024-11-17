Yunus on Hasina: She can call herself Bangladesh PM, reality differs

At COP29, Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus addresses climate crisis and national healing after political upheaval.

At the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, addresses national and global challenges.

Following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests, Yunus faces the daunting task of uniting a fractured nation. In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, he discusses the severe climate risks Bangladesh faces, political reforms needed to stabilise the country, and shifting diplomatic relations, particularly as Donald Trump, whom Yunus once criticised, returns to the White House.

With Bangladesh’s future on the line, Yunus’s leadership is being tested on multiple fronts.