NATO leading military officer on Trump’s return and Middle East

Admiral Rob Bauer on Trump’s re-election, and new alliances as global conflicts escalate.

As global tensions rise and alliances are tested, NATO’s top military official, Admiral Rob Bauer, speaks to Al Jazeera about the alliance’s evolving role beyond the Euro-Atlantic region. Visiting Qatar amid the United States presidential election win of Donald Trump, who has in the past put NATO’s unity under question, Bauer discusses the implications for funding, partnerships, and the alliance’s relevance in regions facing conflict, such as Gaza and Lebanon. With Qatar housing a key US military base in the Middle East, Bauer shares insights on NATO’s strategies to adapt and respond to today’s pressing security challenges.