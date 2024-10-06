Olafur Eliasson: Can art inspire reflection amid world crises?

The Icelandic-Danish artist reclaims public spaces with Lifeworld, exploring art’s role in conflicts and crises.

Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson’s latest work, Lifeworld, transforms public spaces, reclaiming LED screens from consumerism to encourage reflection. Having installed it in big cities like London, Seoul, and New York, Eliasson invites passers-by to pause and consider the rush of modern life and the challenges we face, such as conflict, inequality, and the climate crisis.

As his immersive artwork takes over bustling intersections, Eliasson explores whether art can inspire introspection in a world dominated by consumer culture. Can a moment of reflection make a difference? Olafur Eliasson talks to Al Jazeera.