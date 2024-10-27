Dr Ahmed Mokhallalati on the fight to save lives amid Israeli attacks.

Amid Gaza’s war, al-Shifa Hospital became a final refuge for the wounded before Israeli attacks destroyed it. Dr Ahmed Mokhallalati, like many other health workers, chose to stay and serve despite air strikes, severe shortages, and overwhelming patient numbers. While his family fled, he remained under siege, facing the immense challenge of saving lives with limited resources.

Now, one year on, and after leaving Gaza, Dr Mokhallalati reflects on the physical, mental, and emotional toll endured by medical staff and the commitment that kept them going through the darkest hours.