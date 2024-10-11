Ibrahim Moussawi: Is Hezbollah losing the battle?

Hezbollah’s member of parliament discusses Israel’s continuing aggression in Lebanon and the group’s significant setbacks.

As Israel intensifies its continuing aggression in Lebanon, Hezbollah has suffered significant setbacks. Its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed, and Israeli intelligence has penetrated deep into its ranks, killing or maiming many members in pager and walkie-talkie attacks, disrupting communications and striking key military targets.

With the challenges mounting, questions are being raised about Hezbollah’s ability to respond, its internal cohesion, and the effect on its broader strategy.

We will explore this and more as Ibrahim Moussawi, a member of the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc, talks to Al Jazeera.