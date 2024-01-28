Rio Mayor on hosting World Cup, Olympics together: ‘DON’T!’

Eduardo Paes discusses his smart city vision for Rio and tech-driven progress amidst social, environmental debates.

Amidst challenges like poverty, protests and the impact of climate change, Rio de Janeiro’s Mayor Eduardo Paes focuses on transforming the city.

In his third term, he’s developing Rio as a smart city, blending technology with environmental sustainability and social integration.

In response to climate change, Paes aims for as many as 40 percent “green” jobs by 2030.

Reflecting on Rio’s experience in hosting the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, his advice is to avoid simultaneous events.

Find out more as the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, talks to Al Jazeera.