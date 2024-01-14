Portuguese FM: Ukraine can prevail, Russia a ‘Paper Tiger’

Joao Gomes Cravinho discusses Portugal’s stance on Gaza and Ukraine and EU’s need for a US-Independent security strategy.

Once a 15th-century maritime power, Portugal sparked the Age of Discovery and established a global empire.

But, as the winds of change swept around the world in the 19th century, Portugal entered an era marked by decolonisation and a shift towards democratic principles in international relations.

How does this history shape Portuguese diplomacy amid contemporary global conflicts like those in Gaza and Ukraine?

Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho discusses Portugal’s strategies and reflects on its transformative journey as he talks to Al Jazeera.