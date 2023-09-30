Gabon PM: Is the military coup a ‘season two’ of the same elite’s rule?

Raymond Ndong Sima discusses whether the coup marks the beginning of democratic rule or a new era under the same elite.

The military seized power in oil-rich Gabon on August 30, 2023.

It put President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest, ending the Bongo family’s 56-year rule.

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, a cousin of the president, led that coup. The military leader appointed Raymond Ndong Sima as the prime minister of his transitional government.

Was the coup in Gabon just a family crisis to push the country’s rule into the hands of a different branch of the same elite?

Raymond Ndong Sima, prime minister of the transitional government of Gabon, talks to Al Jazeera.