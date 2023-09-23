The Netherlands’ Mark Rutte: Time to say goodbye

The Dutch prime minister discusses the end of his political and diplomatic era after 13 years in power.

As world leaders gather in New York for the 78th United Nations General Assembly, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is leading his country’s delegation for the last time.

After 13 years in power, the Netherlands’ longest-serving premier is leaving office after a dispute about immigration led to the collapse of his coalition government.

In this episode, we examine the political and diplomatic legacy of the politician nicknamed “Teflon Mark”, who is known for being a resilient operator.

The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, talks to Al Jazeera.