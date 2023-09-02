Ryyan Alshebl: From Syrian refugee to mayor of a German town

The 29-year-old who fled war in Syria eight years ago shares his journey from being a refugee to mayor of Ostelsheim.

In 2015, a 21-year-old asylum seeker from Syria made it to the Greek island of Lesbos in a rubber boat.

Ryyan Alshebl’s journey continued by train, bus and on foot across Europe until he reached Germany.

German officials sent him to the rural Swabia region. He arrived seeking asylum, not knowing what the future had in store for him.

At 29, and against all odds, Alshebl is now the mayor of the town of Ostelsheim.

In this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, we speak to Mayor Ryyan Alshebl and explore his journey, success story, and future dreams.