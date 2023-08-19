Robot Sophia: ‘Not a thing’ could stop a robot takeover

One of the world’s most advanced human-like robots discusses whether AI will outsmart humans.

As AI-driven robots become more intelligent and more autonomous, could they also become powerful or harmful?

The robot named Sophia was created in 2016 by the Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics.

Sophia’s AI technology has surpassed a simple combination of science and engineering. She has also become an innovation ambassador for the United Nations.

But what should we humans expect as we begin to accept the presence of AI robots in our everyday life?

Sophia talks to Al Jazeera.