Yoshua Bengio: Democracy is not safe in an AI world

One of the fathers of artificial intelligence discusses the necessity of having regulations on AI technology.

Yoshua Bengio’s work in the 1990s and 2000s has contributed to the foundations of chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

Today, Bengio is one of the biggest voices warning the world about the necessity of having control and regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

He testified before a United States congressional hearing, warning that the frantic pace of AI development, in the wrong hands, could be used to create biological weapons.

So, is AI an existential threat to humanity? Or is it a tool that will transform our lives for the better?

Computer Scientist Yoshua Bengio talks to Al Jazeera.