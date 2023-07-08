Devora Kestel: More women attempt suicide, more men die by it

The UN’s mental health chief discusses psychological conditions and the consequences of inadequate policies to treat them.

What the United Nations describes as “a state of mental well-being” is crucial for our socioeconomic development.

Despite an increasing acknowledgement of the critical role mental health plays in our lives, sufferers of mental health conditions are often stigmatised and discriminated against.

For more than 25 years, Devora Kestel, who leads mental health efforts at the World Health Organization (WHO), has been one of the loudest voices in the field, implementing and advising governments on policies related to mental health systems.

So what are the consequences of inadequate mental health policies?

Devora Kestel, the Director of Mental Health and Substance Use at the WHO, talks to Al Jazeera.