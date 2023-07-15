Dimie Ogoina: Is mpox health emergency over in the Global South?

The Nigerian scientist who diagnosed the first recent mpox case discusses whether the health emergency is really over.

In 2017 in Nigeria, Dr Dimie Ogoina diagnosed the world’s first known case of mpox in nearly 40 years. He rang the alarm bells, but the world refused to listen.

Five years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

As the crisis unfolded, Ogoina’s observations became critical to developing strategies to prevent and control the outbreak.

In May this year, the WHO ended the mpox health emergency after 10 months, but is it over in the Global South?

Dr Dimie Ogoina talks to Al Jazeera.