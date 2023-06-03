Mexico’s deputy finance minister: Can inequality be reduced?

Gabriel Yorio González discusses Mexico’s struggle to deal with economic disparity.

According to the World Bank, Mexico is Latin America’s second largest economy and one of the world’s top 15.

But the wealthiest 10 percent of Mexicans control nearly half of the country’s total income, while the poorest 10 percent have access to less than 2 percent of it.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came to power in 2018, promising to turn that around. But a year later, Mexico’s poverty rate had grown to nearly 44 percent.

With a general election next year, could he fail to fulfil his promises before leaving office?

Mexico’s Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio González talks to Al Jazeera.