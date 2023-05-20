Arsene Wenger: A lifetime commitment to football

The legendary football coach discusses the successes and sacrifices he made in his career.

Frenchman Arsene Wenger arrived in London in 1996 to take charge of the Arsenal Football Club at a time when foreign coaches were still a rarity in English football.

He started a revolution in how to prepare for matches, and his approach helped change the game forever.

Wenger’s methods were initially greeted with scepticism, but they soon proved to be successful.

He was in charge for 828 Premier League matches over 22 seasons, making him the league’s longest-serving manager.

Looking back, were all the sacrifices he made worth it?

Arsene Wenger talks to Al Jazeera.