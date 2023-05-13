IMF’s Georgieva: Are global financial systems failing Africa?

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on how the African Continental Free Trade Area could reduce extreme poverty.

For centuries, Africa has been plundered by foreign powers, who have seized territory and reaped the benefits of profitable trade routes.

Despite Africa’s abundant natural resources, it remains the poorest continent.

A new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports an African Union initiative to remove trade barriers to increase the flow of goods among African nations. It says the African Continental Free Trade Area could reduce extreme poverty.

We caught up with the IMF managing director while she was in Nairobi to endorse the AU initiative. Kristalina Georgieva talks to Al Jazeera.