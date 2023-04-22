Taco Dibbits: Do we define art or does art define us?

The head of Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum discusses what art tells us about the past and what it means to future generations.

Humanity has tried to define and debate what art is for centuries. And perhaps those definitions are driven by our desperate need to better understand our existence.

Throughout history, art has been a way we tell our stories, express our faith and beliefs, and depict the phases that have marked our social evolutions.

In this episode, we explore the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, accompanied by one of the most knowledgeable minds on the subject.

Taco Dibbits, general director of the Rijksmuseum, talks to Al Jazeera.