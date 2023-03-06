Lucy Jones: Can earthquakes ever be predicted?

One of the world’s leading seismologists discusses the disaster in Turkey and Syria, one month on.

On February 6, at about 4am, the ground in southern Turkey and northern Syria shook for more than a minute, while most people slept.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake – with its epicentre 32km (20 miles) west of the Turkish city of Gaziantep – had struck the region, cracking the ground open and causing extensive damage.

And nearly 10 hours later, another seismic event of magnitude 7.5 shook the region again.

Since then, other tremors and aftershocks have followed.

But what can we learn from what happened in Turkey and Syria a month ago?

Seismologist Lucy Jones talks to Al Jazeera.