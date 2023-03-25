Austrian FM: Russia’s war in Ukraine is not ‘black and white’

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted countries such as Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

Austria, however, has shown no interest in joining the alliance. It has been neutral since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1955.

In fact, Austria’s law of neutrality declares the country will never accede to any military alliance.

Vienna’s long-cherished position of non-alignment has made it a hub for international organisations.

But the Austrian capital is nearly 500km (310 miles) from Ukraine’s border. So is neutrality the best way to ensure national security?

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg talks to Al Jazeera.