Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh’s defender or attacker of democracy?

The Bangladeshi prime minister on claims of repression of political opponents and the continuing Rohingya refugee crisis.

Bangladesh is governed by none other than its founding father’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina, who has been in office for more than 14 years.

After a large fire burned through the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar on March 5, we ask how she is facing the challenges that have been brought on by the refugee crisis since 2017.

And as Bangladesh prepares for a general election later this year, we ask Hasina about allegations of persecution of opposition members.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talks to Al Jazeera.