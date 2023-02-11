Amin Salam: ‘Difficult to prove’ Lebanon is not a failed state

The Lebanese economy minister discusses the country’s financial meltdown.

Lebanon’s state of collapse has become the country’s new normal.

Inflation is soaring, and the Lebanese lira is almost worthless, pushing more than 80 percent of the population into poverty. Institutions and basic services have broken down.

For decades, successive governments were accused of corruption and mismanagement. In late 2019, the state system collapsed.

Four years into the crisis, is Lebanon a failed state? And can it change course?

Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam talks to Al Jazeera.