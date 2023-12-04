Iran’s Kharazi: Defining red lines before an Israeli aggression

Iran supreme leader’s adviser on Hezbollah, Hamas and potential military action against Israel.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza after Hamas’s surprise attack on October 7, Iran’s role has been a subject of speculation. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has denied the country’s involvement but labelled the offensive a success.

The conflict has killed thousands and left nearly two million displaced. After a weeklong truce, Israeli attacks recommenced, casting the spotlight on Iran’s next moves.

For an in-depth look at the Iranian position on these rapidly evolving events, Kamal Kharazi, Iran’s former foreign minister and current adviser to the supreme leader, talks to Al Jazeera.