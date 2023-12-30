Nicole Jenes and Rathbone: Social media influencers a new lens on Gaza war

Exploring how Instagram and TikTok influencers shape narratives in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Social media has revolutionised our understanding and perception of wars and conflicts.

Platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, with their real-time, unfiltered content, offer a new perspective that’s immediate and often raw.

These platforms enable users worldwide to witness conflicts like the war on Gaza as they unfold, offering a variety of viewpoints that traditional media may not cover.

This shift has led to a more multifaceted and grassroots-level narrative, one which we will explore as influencers Nicole Jenes and Rathbone talk to Al Jazeera.