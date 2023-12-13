UN’s Philippe Lazzarini: Gaza’s agony – hungry, forsaken, dehumanised

UNRWA chief depicts Gaza’s plight – inhumane conditions, hunger, and people feeling betrayed by the world.

For 74 years, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, has provided healthcare, education and social services to many.

Yet, the war on Gaza has severely affected UNRWA as Israeli air strikes have hit its facilities and killed at least 130 of its humanitarian workers.

UNRWA’s work was recognised at the Doha Forum 2023, where we caught up with its commissioner general.

Philippe Lazzarini talks to Al Jazeera.