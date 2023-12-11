Sergey Lavrov: The Russian approaches to Gaza and Ukraine

The Russian foreign minister debates his country’s approaches to Gaza and Ukraine.

In a world grappling with its geopolitics being fragmented, the East versus West competition for power is seemingly threatening to divide and polarise the global order.

Russia’s ability to selectively influence leaders and events in various parts of the world is vital when discussing international crises.

On this special edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, we go to the Doha Forum 2023, where we connect with Russia’s top diplomat to discuss the war on Gaza and Ukraine and his country’s apparently contradicting stands on both conflicts.

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, talks to Al Jazeera.