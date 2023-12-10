Patrice Evra: ‘Not a victim, but a survivor’ of sexual abuse

The former French footballer discusses his journey to stardom, battling racism and overcoming sexual abuse.

Born in Senegal and raised in France, Patrice Evra rose to fame playing for Manchester United and Juventus, facing racism on and off the pitch.

Later in his career, Evra revealed that he was sexually abused as a child by a schoolteacher, a secret he kept for 25 years.

Now retired from football, he speaks out against child sexual abuse as a UN ambassador and uses his social media presence to fight racism in sports.

Evra has also ventured into technology investments, participating in the Web Summit in Lisbon, where we caught up with him.

Patrice Evra talks to Al Jazeera.