Ex-UN official: Palestine-Israel two-state solution ‘a joke’ at UN

Craig Mokhiber criticises the UN’s inaction on the ‘genocide’ in Gaza and labels Oslo Accords a mockery within the UN.

As the war on Gaza escalates, the United Nations’ stark divisions delayed a resolution for three weeks.

Senior human rights official Craig Mokhiber resigned, protesting against the UN’s silence on the “wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people” by the Israeli army. In his resignation, Mokhiber criticised the UN’s inaction in the face of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

With Israel’s war on Gaza intensifying, Craig Mokhiber, the former director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, talks to Al Jazeera.