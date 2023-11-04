Venezuela FM: Who is behind the country’s political and economic stalemate?

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil discusses the causes behind the country’s economic collapse, political chaos and mass exodus.

It’s been 10 years since Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez died.

In the years that followed, the country, home to the world’s largest oil reserves, suffered economic collapse, political chaos and a mass exodus.

As Venezuelans face poverty and struggle to survive, more than 7 million have left the country in search of protection and a better life, according to the United Nations.

Have foreign powers played a role in the country’s stalemate? And is there still a way out of Venezuela’s impasse?

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil talks to Al Jazeera.