Finnish FM: Finland’s defence deal with Israel vs its stance on Gaza

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on Finland’s NATO accession, Russian threats, and Israeli deal vs Gaza stance.

As the easternmost European Union member, Finland, historically neutral, pivots towards NATO in response to Russia’s Ukraine invasion, new geopolitical challenges arise: increased Russian espionage, cyberattacks and potential election interference, the Finnish government says.

Additionally, a surge of asylum seekers, allegedly directed by Russia, strains stability.

Amid these tensions, Finland’s $345m Israeli defence deal, which many see as conflicting with its stance on Gaza, sparks debate.

Discussing these complex issues, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen talks to Al Jazeera.