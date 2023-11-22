Turkish FM: Why hasn’t Turkey completely cut ties with Israel?

Hakan Fidan on the intricacies of not severing ties with Israel amid war on Gaza.

Following his return from strategic talks in Germany and as the war on Gaza nears its 50th day, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delves into Turkey’s role in humanitarian efforts.

At a pivotal moment, he discusses Turkey’s relationship with Hamas and whether Western pressure exists. Fidan also reflects on what it would take to sever diplomatic ties with Israel completely.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shares these insights with Al Jazeera.