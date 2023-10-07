Paul Kagame: Africans can’t permanently stay in a ‘victim’ position

The Rwandan president discusses his views on African institutions and how they reflect the continent’s problems.

Paul Kagame has ruled Rwanda for 23 years.

The small, landlocked country of 13 million people has come a long way since the civil war and genocide of 1994. Rwanda’s significant progress in education, technology, healthcare and security has made the nation an African success story.

But is living under Kagame’s government an African utopia? And as his influence in the region expands along with the country’s geopolitical role, is Rwanda proving a disruptive force in the region?

The president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, talks to Al Jazeera.